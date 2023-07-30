Healthiest breakfasts around the world

Made from suji (semolina), it serves as a tasty and healthy Indian breakfast. Upma requires only 15-20 mins for preparing, and keeps one full for a long time.

Upma (India)

It is a hearty and substantial meal that typically includes eggs, bacon, bread toast, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, diced potatoes and tea or coffee or juice.

English breakfast

Korean Congee (Juk)

A rice porridge often made with vegetables, seafood, or meat. It’s easy on the stomach and provides comforting warmth.

It typically includes steamed rice, miso soup, grilled fish, pickled vegetables, and nori (seaweed). It provides a balanced mix of essential nutrients.

Traditional Japanese Breakfast

Corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with salsa, cheese, and sometimes eggs, make up a delicious breakfast, with a good combination of protein and carbs.

Chilaquiles (Mexico)

Mashed fava beans cooked with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. It’s a high-fiber and protein-rich breakfast.

Ful Medames (Egypt)

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, and when paired with honey and nuts, it becomes a satisfying and healthy breakfast.

Yogurt with Honey and Nuts (Greece)

Made from frozen açaí berries blended with fruits and topped with granola and nuts. It’s rich in antioxidants and provides a good dose of vitamins and minerals.

Açaí Bowl (Brazil)

A buffet of varied traditional dishes, including open-faced sandwiches, fish, cheese, vegetables and other dishes. It offers a balanced mix of nutrients and flavors.

Smorgasbord(Sweden)