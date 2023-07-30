Healthiest breakfasts around the world
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Made from suji (semolina), it serves as a tasty and healthy Indian breakfast. Upma requires only 15-20 mins for preparing, and keeps one full for a long time.
Upma (India)
It is a hearty and substantial meal that typically includes eggs, bacon, bread toast, sausage, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, diced potatoes and tea or coffee or juice.
English breakfast
Korean Congee (Juk)
A rice porridge often made with vegetables, seafood, or meat. It’s easy on the stomach and provides comforting warmth.
It t
ypically includes steamed rice, miso soup, grilled fish, pickled vegetables, and nori (seaweed). It provides a balanced mix of essential nutrients.
Traditional Japanese Breakfast
Corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with salsa, cheese, and sometimes eggs, make up a delicious breakfast, with a good combination of protein and carbs.
Chilaquiles (Mexico)
Mashed fava beans cooked with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. It’s a high-fiber and protein-rich breakfast.
Ful Medames (Egypt)
Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, and when paired with honey and nuts, it becomes a satisfying and healthy breakfast.
Yogurt with Honey and Nuts (Greece)
Made from frozen açaí berries blended with fruits and topped with granola and nuts. It’s rich in antioxidants and provides a good dose of vitamins and minerals.
Açaí Bowl (Brazil)
A buffet of varied traditional dishes, including open-faced sandwiches, fish, cheese, vegetables and other dishes. It offers a balanced mix of nutrients and flavors.
Smorgasbord(Sweden)