5 Snack Options
To Make Your Summers Healthier
Many people tend to
end up consuming
more calories than
are good for their health.
This is especially true in summer
when one craves all kinds of
sugary foods, which can cause
a spike in blood sugar levels.
Whether you are enjoying a
picnic in the park, or spending
time with friends and family at
home, there are a variety of
healthy snack options to
satisfy your taste buds.
These healthy options can
provide you with all the
nutrients you need and
keep you full.
Chocolate-dipped banana bites:
Bananas are a great source of fibre,
vitamin C, and potassium. Dark
chocolate is also a good source of
antioxidants, which can help fight
cell damage and inflammation.
Smoothie bowls: They can be
made by blending together a
variety of fruits, vegetables,
and other ingredients such
as nut butters, yogurt and
protein powder.
Watermelons: This refreshing
fruit contains high water
content, which helps to keep
you hydrated. It is also high
in vitamins A and C,
potassium and antioxidants.
Greek yogurt with raspberries:
Greek yogurt is high in protein,
which helps to keep you feeling
full. Raspberries are full of fibre
and antioxidants, which are
great for your overall health.
Popsicles: They are made by
freezing a mixture of fruit juice,
pureed fruit, or yogurt in a popsicle
mould with a stick. They are a fun
way to enjoy a variety of flavours,
perfect for kids and adults.
