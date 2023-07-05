History Of
Samosa, India's
Favourite Snack
Relished by Indians all
across the country, its
origins will surprise you!
Loved by all Indians,
the savoury snack did not
originate in the country. It
had its start in the Middle
East around the 10th century.
Its first official mention was
in Iranian historian Abolfazl
Bayhaqi's 'Tarikh-e Beyhaghi',
where it was referred to
as ‘sambosa’.
Small in size, they were
the preferred snacks
used by travellers.
Amir Khusro spoke of
samosa prepared from meat,
ghee, and onion during the
Delhi Sultanate era.
Ibn Battuta wrote about
'sambusak' made with
minced meat, walnuts, pistachios,
almonds, and spices in the court
of Muhammad bin Tughluq.
Ain-i-Akbari has mentioned
the recipe of samosa known
as 'sanbúsah' during the
Mughal period.
Today, there are around 15-20
desi versions of samosas
that is popular pan-India.
Lukhmi, shingara,
chamuça are the different
varieties that are enjoyed
by people.
