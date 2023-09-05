How did kerala come into being?
The state was formed on 1st November 1956 following the passage of the state Reorganization Act.
There is a legend that Kerala was once an Asura-ruled kingdom under Mahabali.
Another legend says that Parasurama, an avatar of vishnu, threw his battle axe into the sea; from those waters, Kerala arose.
Keralite identity, became distinct from the Tamils under the Kulasekhara dynasty.
After independence, initially, Travancore and Cochin were merged to form Travancore-Cochin.