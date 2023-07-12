History of Pani Puri, India’s Favourite Street Food
Today’s interactive Google Doodle celebrates pani puri.
Pani puri is a popular street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters.
This snack goes by different names, as there are many regional variations that exist across India.
In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name pani puri describes the bite-sized street food filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani.
In the northern states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat dunked in jaljeera-flavoured water is called gol gappe.
The name puchkas or
fuchkas is used in West
Bengal and parts of Bihar
and Jharkhand, with the key
ingredient for this variety
being tamarind pulp.
As per legend, the newlywed Draupadi invented pani puri when she was challenged to feed five men with scarce resources.
With just some leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi got creative.
Eating pani puris require two things: eat them quickly to avoid the puri getting soggy, and always eat it in one bite to avoid a crumbly mess.