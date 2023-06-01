Raised Temperatures

9 Times
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gives the sun a tough competition in this vibrant neon yellow dress.

Doesn't she cut a statusque figure in the black off-shoulder gown?

The young actress looks regal in the flamboyant purple gown.

Janhvi looks sizzling hot in the racy green cut-out dress.

She looks fabulous in the black dress with a high slit and plunging neckline.

The diva soars mercury levels in the black latex bodycon dress.

She dazzles in the figure-hugging yellow satin dress. 

Janhvi looks fabulous in the sequin blue dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The diva looks spectacular in the deep blue cut-out dress. 

