How Do You Move On
From Somebody
Always allow yourself to
acknowledge and process
your emotions about the
entire situation.
Try to minimize or
completely eliminate any
contact with the person in
order to create space for
healing and moving forward.
Try and prioritise your
physical, mental, and
emotional well-being as
much as you can during
this time.
Feel free to lean on friends,
family, or a therapist if you
need one for guidance,
understanding, and
encouragement.
Make sure to engage in
activities that bring you
the utmost joy, look out and
discover new hobbies, and
explore personal growth.
Understand all the patterns
and lessons that you have
learned in order to avoid
repeating unhealthy
dynamics in the future.
Know how to establish
clear boundaries to protect
yourself and avoid falling
back into old patterns that
were harmful in the past.
Learn to invest time and
energy into your own
personal goals, passions,
and self-improvement.
Remember that healing does
take time, so be patient with
yourself and trust that you
will eventually move on.
