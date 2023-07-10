How Exactly Is Beer Made?
Firstly the fresh barley gets soaked in water and allowed to germinate.
The finished malt is milled, similar to the making of flour, so that it dissolves better in water.
The milled malt is mixed with water in the mash tun – mashing-in.
The mash is filtered in the lauter tun as the husks sink and the wort is separated from the solid substances.
In a brewing pan the wort is boiled and hops added. The taste is dependent on the type and amount of hops used.
After that, the wort is fed into the whirlpool and starts to rotate.
In the seventh step, alcoholic fermentation takes place.
Then the beer is stored for three weeks to three months in a storage tank at between 1 and 2° celsius.
The final step in the brewing process is the filtration.
