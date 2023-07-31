9 ways fried food affects you
Fried food is high in calories, fat, and cholesterol, which can lead to weight gain.
Fried foods can cause an acute inflammatory response in the body.
Fried foods have been linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Some studies suggest that regularly eating fried foods may increase the risk of certain cancers.
Some studies have linked a high intake of fried foods to elevated blood pressure.
Eating too many fried foods can impair glucose metabolism.
It can be difficult for the body to digest and may cause indigestion.
Frying food in oil can cause a loss of some of the beneficial nutrients.
If you’re looking to cut back on fried food, purchase an air fryer.