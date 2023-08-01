How your screen time affects you

Producer:  Navnet Vyasan

Spending excessive time on screen is a leading cause for Insomnia.

Staring at the screen for a long time can cause severe headaches.

Computer vision syndrome causes blurred vision, watery eyes, headaches and more.

One of the most common side effects of staring at a screen for too long is dry eyes.

If you wear contact lenses, you’re even more susceptible to dryness.

People who spend too much time looking at a computer screen may experience nearsighted symptoms.

Our screens emit blue light that can lead to retinal damage and AMD (age-related macular degeneration).