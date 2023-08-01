How your screen time affects you
Producer: Navnet Vyasan
Spending excessive time on screen is a leading cause for Insomnia.
Staring at the screen for a long time can cause severe headaches.
Computer vision syndrome causes blurred vision, watery eyes, headaches and more.
One of the most common side effects of staring at a screen for too long is dry eyes.
If you wear contact lenses, you’re even more susceptible to dryness.
People who spend too much time looking at a computer screen may experience nearsighted symptoms.
Our screens emit blue light that can lead to retinal damage and AMD (age-related macular degeneration).