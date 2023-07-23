How therapy helps
It helps resolve conflicts which can occupy your thoughts.
Therapy helps people close chapters of their past for good.
Therapy makes you more confident in tackling day-to-day issues.
Therapists develop a special bond with their patients which helps them open up.
Research shows that therapy helps you sleep better.
Therapy significantly alters your mental health for the better.
Therapy gives you a whole new perspective on life and people.
Joining a support group is also a form of therapy where you can share freely.
Finally, the stigma against therapy is fading. You don’t have to worry about what people think!