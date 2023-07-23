How therapy helps

It helps resolve conflicts which can occupy your thoughts.

Therapy helps people close chapters of their past for good.  

Therapy makes you more confident in tackling day-to-day issues.

Therapists develop a special bond with their patients which helps them open up.

Research shows that therapy helps you sleep better.

Therapy significantly alters your mental health for the better.

Therapy gives you a whole new perspective on life and people.

Joining a support group is also a form of therapy where you can share freely.

Finally, the stigma against therapy is fading. You don’t have to worry about what people think!