The necessities of our bodies and skin alter with the seasons.
For example, in the summer, we want to feel fresh and hydrated, whereas, in the winter, we require much more moisture.
Similarly, the humid monsoon forces us to seek out weather-appropriate alternatives. Because of its damp nature, the rainy season puts us in danger of contracting some fungal illnesses.
First, we should wipe out body folds after bathing. These would include the armpits, knee joints, neck, etc. An easy way to do it is to use a towel made of a highly absorbent fabric.
Second, we should wear loose-fitting cotton clothes during this season, which will allow sweat to evaporate faster. Further, if you have a history of fungal infections, wearing denim should be avoided.
Third, we should change our clothes immediately after working out. We often make the mistake of letting the sweat dry out before changing.
Fourth, we should wash and iron the towel daily. A good way to prevent infections is to use cotton towels that can be washed and dried every day.
Fifth, we should wash and iron undergarments every day. The lining of undergarments is a common source of fungal re-infection, thus ironing will help avoid the trapping of moisture.
Sixth, we should avoid using steroid creams. Instead, one should always consult a doctor who can help with a permanent solution.