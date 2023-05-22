Strike a balance that enables you to unwind while still taking care of your primary obligations. Don't go overboard simply because it's the weekend, in other words.
People who are under stress at work are frequently happy on the weekends. Plan exciting activities throughout the week to make each day count.
Give it some thought and decide what you want out of the day. As an intention, you are free to choose any phrase or mantra that you believe promotes mental peace.
People should sit down and list their top three fears for the coming week. You can cope with depression, regulate anxiety, and reduce stress by keeping a journal.
Research has repeatedly proven that having something to look forward to gives people hope. Discussing future ambitions is therefore a good way to strengthen interpersonal connections.
You shouldn't devote the first day of the week to large or dreaded projects. Do your focused work on Tuesday and Wednesday instead.
Even 10 minutes of vigorous exercise will help you feel more energised. You could also take a quick walk.
What's the best way to cap off your weekend? Be thankful for the coming week. Instead of fearing the aspects of your job that you dislike, go to sleep anticipating them.
Avoid scheduling yourself too much on Sundays. Instead, rest, take care of yourself, or engage in enjoyable activities.