Incorporate the following tips for responsible travel.

Carry a tote bag to avoid using single use plastic bags. It's a great idea to pack a reusable tote so you can avoid taking the plastic carry bags. Carry a water bottle instead of buying packaged drinking water. Refill it at hotels or public water fountains where it's safe. Carry your own travel mug. It is a great way to reduce single-use plastic from ending in landfill. Some coffee shops even offer discounts to customers who bring their own cups. Choose eco properties & boutique hotels, as typically, large hotel chains often have a significant carbon footprint, due to their size and the amount of energy they consume. Avoid buying plastic packaged snacks for the road. Bring your own snacks in reusable containers to help reduce your waste and eat healthier. Great for the environment and great for your body!

Pick a flight with lower emissions. Most flight portals now display this information, making it easier to make an informed choice. Carry your own reusable cutlery. Single-use plastic cutlery is a major contributor to waste. By carrying your own reusable cutlery, you can reduce waste and enjoy a more sustainable dining experience. Eat and shop local. It not only supports the local economy, but also reduces your carbon footprint. Locally-sourced food requires less transportation and packaging, making it a sustainable choice.