Opt for lean protein sources such as skinless poultry, fish, and legumes.
Choose low-fat or fat-free dairy products like skim milk and reduced-fat cheese.
Cook using healthier methods like grilling, baking, or steaming instead of frying.
Limit the consumption of processed and fast foods high in unhealthy fats.
Increase the intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for added fibre and nutrition.
Read food labels and choose products with lower fat content or healthier fat alternatives.
Use herbs, spices, and flavorful ingredients to enhance the taste of dishes without relying on excessive fats.
Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating fatty foods.
Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine to promote overall health and weight management.
