How To Deal With Seasonal Allergies
Avoid outdoor activities during high pollen count periods to minimize exposure.
Keep windows closed to prevent pollen from entering your home.
Use air purifiers and HEPA filters to remove allergens from the air.
Clean and vacuum your home regularly to eliminate dust and allergens.
Wear sunglasses and hats to protect your eyes and face from pollen.
Rinse your nasal passages with saline solution to reduce congestion and flush out allergens.
Take antihistamines or allergy medications as recommended by your doctor.
Limit contact with pets that may carry pollen on their fur.
Stay hydrated and consume a healthy diet to support your immune system.
