9 Ways To Exercise When On Intermittent Fasting
Engage in activities like walking, jogging, or cycling at a moderate pace to burn calories and improve cardiovascular health.
Incorporate short bursts of intense exercises, such as sprints or jump squats, followed by brief recovery periods. This helps boost metabolism and burn fat.
Lift weights or perform bodyweight exercises to build muscle, increase strength, and improve overall body composition.
Yoga or Pilates enhance flexibility, balance, and core strength while promoting relaxation and mindfulness.
Combine various exercises targeting different muscle groups into a series of consecutive movements. This provides a full-body workout while keeping the heart rate elevated.
Utilize bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks to improve strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Take a refreshing swim or engage in water aerobics to get a full-body workout with minimal impact on the joints.
Join a dance class or follow online dance workouts to improve cardiovascular fitness, coordination, and have fun while exercising.
Engage in outdoor sports such as tennis, basketball, or soccer to improve agility, endurance, and overall fitness while enjoying the fresh air and sunlight.
