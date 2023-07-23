How To Get Your Child Interested In The Habit Of Reading
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Parents and the child must aloud together to make reading enjoyable and interactive.
Offer a variety of books to cater to their interests.
Parents must set a reading routine to make it a daily habit.
Create a cozy reading space to encourage relaxation and focus.
Lead by example and let them see you read.
Try and understand their reading interests and support them in the same.
Encourage kids to join a library or book club for community involvement.
Encourage creativity by letting them write their stories.
Do not fret se technology for interactive e-books and educational apps..