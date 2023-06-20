How To Get Your
Posture Right While
Performing Yoga
Always begin by grounding yourself and creating a supremely stable foundation.
Make sure to distribute
your weight evenly on your
feet or hands, depending
on the pose, and make sure
your base is steady.
Keep your spine aligned
throughout the practice
time. Also, engage your
core muscles to support
the natural curves of
your spine.
Remember to lengthen your
spine in every pose, creating
space between the vertebrae.
This helps to maintain good
posture and allows energy to
flow freely.
Soften your shoulders and
draw them away from your
ears. Avoid tensing or hunching
your shoulders. This will help
by releasing tension and
promoting better posture.
Keep in mind that a
strong core can support
your spine and also help
maintain balance and
alignment in various poses.
+ + +
Try to avoid putting
excessive weight on one leg
or leaning too far forward or
backwards. Find a balanced
and centred position.
You need to align your
joints in a stacked
position whenever
possible.
Keep your neck in line with
your spine. Avoid jutting the
chin forward or looking down
excessively. Keep the neck
long and relaxed.
