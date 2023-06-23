How To Grow Flax Seeds At Home
Select a sunny spot in your
garden or balcony where flax
seeds can receive at least 6-8
hours of direct sunlight.
Ensure the soil is well-draining
and loose. Flax seeds prefer
slightly acidic to neutral soil
with a pH range of 6.0 to 7.0.
Scatter the flax seeds
evenly on the prepared soil
surface. Lightly press them
into the soil but avoid
burying them too deep.
Keep the soil consistently
moist but not waterlogged.
Flax seeds require regular
watering, especially during
dry periods.
Remove any weeds or
unwanted plants around
the flax seedlings to
prevent competition
for nutrients and space.
Apply a balanced organic
fertilizer or compost once a
month to ensure healthy
growth and development.
Keep an eye out for common
pests like aphids or fungal
diseases. Use organic pest
control methods if necessary.
Flax seeds are ready for
harvest when the lower
leaves turn yellow and the
seed capsules turn brown.
Pull the entire plant out of
the ground and hang it
upside down to dry.
Once the plants are dry, thresh
them to separate the seeds
from the plant. Store the flax
seeds in airtight containers in
a cool, dark place to maintain
their freshness and quality.
