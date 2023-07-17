How to Handle Night-time Panic Attacks
Accept the panic attack for what it is and allow yourself to feel the emotions.
Regain some degree of physical relaxation. Breathing in deeply and out slowly will help you control your breathing.
Since falling asleep straight after an attack is improbable, do something to divert your attention from your terror.
Retire to bed only when you are starting to feel sleepy and fatigued once again.
Try to wake up at a time that isn’t too dissimilar from when you do during the week, even on the weekends.
Limit your intake of coffee, sweets, and alcohol before bed because these might cause jitteriness and anxiety at night.
Avoid using electronics including computers, mobile phones, and tablets between 30 and 60 minutes prior to your desired bedtime.