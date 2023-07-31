How To Know If He Is Cheating On You
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to keep noticing changes in his communication and availability.
Always take note of sudden defensive or secretive behavior.
Try and observe unexplained absences or frequent late nights.
Do trust your intuition if something feels off in the relationship.
See if you can detect unusual financial or gift-giving behavior without explanation.
Finding inconsistencies in his stories or explanations is a red flag.
You might be able to notice a sudden change in his interest or affection towards you.
If you notice evidence of communication with other individuals ask for explanation.
Take note of changes in intimacy or emotional distance.