tips to make new friends
You’ve got to stop waiting for someone else to reach out to you.
If you want to make more friends, you have to be purposeful about meeting people.
You might need to let go of some habits and time wasters standing between you and friendship.
Be respectful of their choices and opinions.
Go on outings and trips where groups are involved, stop secluding yourself.
Invite people over for coffee, dinner or playdates.
Hosting is about making people feel welcome, included and warm.
Making friends as an adult can be messy and awesome and frustrating. It might take a while.