How To Manage Morning Depression
If you did not know already, morning depression is a real thing. We can be dealing with it knowingly or unknowingly.
Living with depression is hard, no matter what symptoms you’re experiencing but the first step always is to recognise it and learning ways of coping with it.
Never rush yourself with anything in the morning, wake up and try to accustom yourself with all that is going to come your way.
If you face difficulty in waking up, remember that it is very natural and try out basic things like setting up as many alarms as you would want to.
You can start the day by planning your breakfast menu. Thinking about food can be a great
stress buster.
Try putting your thoughts into writing; this trick always helps and if you want you can also make a to-do list for the day.
Try and avoid anything that can induce anxiety in you and give you a difficult time, try to keep yourself surrounded by peace and anxiety.
Meditate for at least 10-15
minutes every day and while
meditating play a soothing music
or chant any prayer that calms
you done.
Seek therapy or help if you realise that you require it, do not fret to reach out to near and dear one who you know can help you.
