9 ways to prevent
HAIR LOSS
Avoid high-heat hair styling tools which can make your hair fragile.
Chemical treatment of hair damages it as well.
Always use shampoos which are mild otherwise it can increase the pace of hairfall.
Modifying diet can have an effect on hair growth and hair health.
Some studies suggest using coconut or ayurvedic bringadi oils as a means to curb hair loss..
Stress is also considered as a major contributor to premature hair loss.
A silk or satin pillowcase can help prevent hair breakage caused by friction.
Riboflavin, biotin, folate, and vitamin B12 deficiencies have been associated with hair loss.
Using hair products like dye or gel may also lead to hair loss later in life.