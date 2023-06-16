How To Remain Calm
When Under Stress
When you feel stressed, take slow, deep breaths. Deep breathing triggers your body's relaxation response and helps you feel more grounded.
When you're feeling stressed, take a moment to observe your thoughts and emotions without getting caught up in them.
Monitor your inner dialogue and replace negative thoughts with positive and encouraging ones.
Step away from the stressful situation, engage in activities that help you relax and recharge, such as going for a walk, or listening to music.
Break down overwhelming tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and tackle them one at a time. This approach can help you feel more in control and reduce stress.
Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mentor who can offer support and perspective.
Stress can take a toll on your body, so it's crucial to prioritize self-care. Get regular exercise, eat a balanced diet, and get enough sleep.
Explore relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery, or meditation.
Poor time management can contribute to stress. Organize your time effectively by setting realistic goals, and creating a schedule that allows for breaks and relaxation.
