Sometimes wisdom teeth cause pain. Your oral surgeon or dentist may recommend removing your wisdom teeth.
There are many ways you can reduce pain while you‘re waiting for your appointment, with both natural remedies and over-the-counter medications.
Wisdom teeth are often impacted, which means they are not able to completely enter the mouth.
An impacted tooth can harm surrounding teeth. Some people experience a cyst around the wisdom tooth
Leading dentists suggests that rinsing your gums with warm water and dissolved sodium chloride (salt) helps promote healthy gums and kill harmful bacterias.
Peppermint leaves contain menthol, a natural cooling compound. It has been shown to have some pain-reducing effects in a wide range of applications.
Applying an ice pack to your cheeks can help reduce inflammation and swelling. Cold also has a numbing effect that can reduce pain.
Turmeric has been used for centuries as a spice and as a natural remedy for many ailments.
Oregano oil is a powerful healer that can kill bacteria and prevent infection. It could help reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation.