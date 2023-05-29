The party paradise is on every youngster's bucket list. From the beautiful beaches to the cosy pubs, Goa has much to offer for young adults.
The mystical land is not for the faint-
hearted. However, a bike journey
across its beautiful terrain will forever
be a highlight.
Experience a little bit of Tibet in this tiny Himachali town. Find peace of mind traversing through the monasteries and indulge in the many adventurous activites.
Whether solo or with friends, Kasol has an aura like no other. Camp under the starlit skies, interact with the Israeli people settled here, and go trekking.
The former French colony still exudes a
bohemian charm. Quaint cafes,
picturesque beaches, and Auroville are
some of its highlights.
Imagine a road trip across a vast expanse of white salt beds with your friends! Plan a trip around the vibrant kite festival to make it even more epic.
If you are fan of water adventure, visit Rishikesh. The white river rafting experience will leave you speechless. You can also go camping and trekking.
If snorkelling and scuba diving interest you, you cannot miss a trip here! Experience idyllic island life like no other.
A nature haven, the northeastern state
is home to the one-horned rhino. If you
love the wild, a visit to the Kaziranga
National Park is a must.