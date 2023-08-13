10 Longest Railway Platforms In India

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
It is the world’s longest railway station, as of 2023, with a length of 1,505 metres.
It became the World’s longest railway platform on 6th October, 2013 with a length of 1,366 meters, before Hubballi took on.
It is one of the oldest railway platforms in India, with a length of 1,180.5 metres.
It has a length of 925.22 m, and is TN’s longest railways.
With a length of 900 m, it is UP’s second longest railway station.
With a length of 802 m, it is the busiest station of state Chattisgarh.
Its length is 770 m, and it is a stoppage for many superfast trains in India.
It has an approx. length of 760 meters, and is a very popular railway platform.
It is the eleventh longest railway platform in the world, with a length of 738 m.
It has 3 railway stations, and one of them has the longest railway platform, with a length of 720 m.