India’s Top 5 Hot Air Balloon Ride Spots

Producer: Riya Ashok
For residents of the area and residents of Mumbai, Lonavala in Maharashtra is a perfect entrance. Hot air balloon trips are offered in this location from Kamshet in Lonavala, which is around 100 kilometres from Mumbai.
What better way to experience Hampi’s monuments and cave sites than from hundreds of metres in the air? On India’s west coast, Karnataka provides the ideal backdrop for a charming and serene upbringing.
India’s Rajasthan is the ideal location for a hot air balloon ride due to its vivacity and unmatched beauty. At either of the two locations—Pushkar or Jaipur—ride proudly over the pink city.
Hot air ballooning is among the most thrilling soft adventure activities available in Goa. You’ll get 360-degree views of Goa’s stunning countryside when you take this incredible balloon flight..