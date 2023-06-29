+ + +
Inside Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse
Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Barbie on July 21, the iconic Malibu DreamHouse of Barbie is open for listing on Airbnb.
Situated in Malibu, California, the oceanfront mansion 'serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.
Fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023.
During the stay, guests will be able to access Ken's wardrobe, channel their inner cowboy, and chill by the infinity pool.
They can even strum Ken's guitar and take a spin on his motorbike.
Bookings open on July 17 at at 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.
Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.
The movie has been directed by Greta Gerwig.
So, would you be interested to stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse?
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More