Here's Why Strength Training Is Better Than Cardio
Strength training promotes muscle growth, sculpting a strong and toned physique.
It enhances metabolism, facilitating better fat-burning and weight management.
Strength training improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
It enhances everyday activities, making movements easier and reducing the risk of injury.
Strength training helps in reshaping the body, improving overall body composition and physique.
It offers sustained calorie burn even after the workout, leading to greater fat loss.
Strength training stimulates the release of growth hormone, aiding in muscle development and fat loss.
Regular strength training slows down age-related muscle loss, promoting a youthful appearance.
It builds mental toughness, discipline, and confidence, fostering a resilient mindset.
