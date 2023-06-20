Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023:
History And Significance
Jagannath Rath Yatra
deemed one of the biggest religious festivals, will be held this year on June 20.
It is believed to be one of the oldest chariot festivals that symbolise the ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath, his younger sister Subhadra, and elder brother Balabhadra.
The deities are relocated for a period of seven days to another temple believed to be their aunt’s home.
The idols of the deities are made out of wood and decorated with cloth. They are crafted to be malformed with large heads and no arms.
There are many legends associated with the chariot festival, one that suggests the three gods leave their temple to fulfil a promise they made to their aunt.
Another claim about the malformed idols suggests that it was Lord Vishwakarma who arrived as an old carpenter to make the idols.
The entire journey lasts for seven days. It is culminated with a special ritual called Niladri Bije.
Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the Jagannath temple to attend the chariot procession.
Getting a chance to touch the chariots is considered to be a good omen.
