Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles at The Manish Malhotra Show
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a stunning ensemble comprising a bralette top paired with a bodycon skirt
Janhvi Kapoor wore a slim, striped blouse with a deep V-neckline, adorned with sparkling sequins in a delightful blend of orange, yellow, and blue hues.
Enhanced by glamorous makeup and her flowing, center-parted long locks, she resembled a mesmerizing mermaid, exuding a captivating aura.
Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and she proved it at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show in a bodycon ensemble
Once again, Janhvi looked effortlessly beautiful as she graced in the gorgeously embroidered co-ord set, featuring a vibrant array of colors.