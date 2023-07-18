5 B-Town Divas Who Totally Slayed in Sequin Sarees
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Jacqueline Fernandez chose a captivating lace and sequin saree that radiated sheer elegance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated us with a stunning intricate sequins saree from Manish Malhotra.
Nora Fatehi dazzled in a pink saree, showcasing a combination of sequins and intricate floral thread embroidery
Nargis Fakhri stunned in a lavender sequin saree adorned with exquisite embellishments and intricate sequins
Kriti Sanon donned a golden saree, embellished with a captivating array of mini and mighty sequins and beads.