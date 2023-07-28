Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper For Gaurav Gupta
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
India Couture Week’23 is going on it its full sheen and last night Janhvi definitely took the show my storm.
The actress looked gorgeous in a blue shimmery lehenga set designed by Gaurav Gupta.
Janhvi’s ensemble featured an eclectic blue lehenga skirt, bralette and a dramatic cape.
The talented actress looked absolutely ethereal in this Gaurav Gupta couture.
Her natural grace and aura played her biggest accessories, taking the look to a whole other dimension.
We love how she opted for the minimalistic route in terms of makeup to go with this heavily detailed ensemble.
Janhvi looked ultra chic and sexy in this couture ensemble from Gaurav Gupta’s collection ‘Hiranyagarbha.’
Can we take a moment to appreciate the soft-curl look that Janhvi flaunted with absolute grace?
This celestial beauty sent hearts racing as she took to the ramp and the rest is definitely history.