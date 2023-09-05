Janmashtami 10 Must-visit Lord Krishna Temples

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on September 6 this year.
Dahi Handi will be held on following day on September 7.
On the auspicious occasion, here are 10 Krishna temple that one can visit on Krishna Janmashtami.
According to the pilgrims and the travellers, this is the most beautiful Hindu Temples in India.
Also known as Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, it is built at the same place which was once the prison where Lord Krishna was born.
Dwarkadhish is considered as one of the four Dhams (divine abodes), according to Hindu religious beliefs.
It is situated in the Beyt Dwarka, the actual abode of Lord Shri Krishna.
Built in the year 1864, the temple is located near Shri Radha Vallabh Temple.
It is known for featuring the black Marble idol named Dwarkanath, and white marble idol of Sri Radharani.
The main idol of the temple was brought by Raja Sawai Jai Singh II, the founder of Jaipur.
This temple in Karnataka is enlisted in the UNESCO world heritage site. A distinctive feature of the temple is its tower walls.
The temple is located near the coastal region of Western Ghats.
Located on the top of 50-feet-high-hill, this was the first temple to be built in Vrindavan.