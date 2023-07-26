July 26, 2005: When Rain Drowned Mumbai
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
On July 26, 2005, Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving more than 944 mm of rain in a 24-hour period.
As per reports, more than 1000 people lost their lives and close to 14,000 people were left homeless.
Many people were caught in the floodwaters, and several incidents of building collapses were reported.
It forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters and relief centers.
Roads were submerged, and public transportation were unable to operate, leaving many commuters stranded.
The floods caused extensive damage to property, infrastructure, and businesses. The estimated loss amounted to billions of dollars.
The floods triggered massive rescue and relief operations. Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and other agencies were also deployed to help.