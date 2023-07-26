Kiara Advani Steals the Show for Falguni Shane Peacock on ICW Day 1
Producer: Riya Ashok
At the India Couture Week, Kiara Advani walked the runway for Falguni and Shane Peacock looking majestic in pink.
Advani flawlessly and expertly aced her ramp walk, living up to the expectations set by Barbie, the movie.
The “Renaissance Reverie” series paid homage to everyone’s love of art and the riches they discover when travelling.
The collection expertly blends the richness of Indian culture, methods, and craftsmanship with the alluring aura of the Renaissance era.
Beyond just being beautiful, each piece of clothing tells a story of cross-cultural encounter and honours priceless historical teachings.
The collection’s silhouette included shimmering gowns, enchanted capes, and gorgeous lehenga sets made of tulle, silk, georgette, and velvet.
Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery created fine jewellery pieces to complement Falguni Shane Peacock’s outfits.
Falguni and Shane Peacock accentuated Kiara’s exceptional sense of style in a glamorous pink co-ord set while capturing the luxury and spirit of the Renaissance era.