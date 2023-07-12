nON inflammatory Foods You Can Include to yOUR dIET
Include turmeric in your meals for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
Add ginger to dishes or brew ginger tea for its inflammation-fighting benefits.
Consume fatty fish like sardines and trout for their omega-3 fatty acids.
Incorporate leafy green vegetables such as kale and spinach to reduce inflammation.
Enjoy colourful fruits like berries and cherries for their antioxidant content.
Include virgin olive oil in your diet for its anti-inflammatory polyphenols.
Add garlic to your recipes to harness its natural anti-inflammatory compounds.
Incorporate nuts and seeds like walnuts and flaxseeds for their anti-inflammatory properties.
Include green tea in your routine for its anti-inflammatory goodness.