Daily Habits That Can Help In Reducing Belly Fat
Prioritise regular exercise, including cardio and strength training, for belly fat reduction.
Limit added sugars and sugary beverages to promote a trimmer waistline.
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
Get sufficient sleep to support healthy metabolism and weight management.
Manage stress through techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises.
Incorporate high-fiber foods like beans and legumes into your meals.
Limit alcohol consumption, as it can contribute to abdominal fat.