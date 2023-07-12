Heart Healthy Foods You Should Consume Daily

Fishes like salmon and mackerel contain Omega-3 fatty acids, that are good for heart.

Snack on a handful of almonds regularly to boost your heart health.

Consume antioxidant-rich berries like blueberries and strawberries daily.

Quinoa and oats are fibrous and have heart-protective nutrients.

Leafy green veggies like spinach and kale have heart-healthy vitamins and minerals in them.

Remember to add garlic to your food for a better cardiovascular health.

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which makes them good for the heart.

Use olive oil as your primary cooking oil for its heart-protective monounsaturated fats.

Consume dark chocolate in moderation for its flavonoids that support good heart health.