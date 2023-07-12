Heart Healthy Foods You Should Consume Daily
Fishes like salmon and mackerel contain Omega-3 fatty acids, that are good for heart.
Snack on a handful of almonds regularly to boost your heart health.
Consume antioxidant-rich berries like blueberries and strawberries daily.
Quinoa and oats are fibrous and have heart-protective nutrients.
Leafy green veggies like spinach and kale have heart-healthy vitamins and minerals in them.
Remember to add garlic to your food for a better cardiovascular health.
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which makes them good for the heart.
Use olive oil as your primary cooking oil for its heart-protective monounsaturated fats.
Consume dark chocolate in moderation for its flavonoids that support good heart health.