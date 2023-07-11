Health Benefits Of Eating Walnuts
Walnuts are an excellent source of antioxidants that can help fight oxidative damage in your body.
Consuming walnuts might reduce the risk of heart attacks.
Compounds and nutrients in walnuts help decrease inflammation.
Eating walnuts will improve your gut health too.
Walnuts help you control appetite and hunger.
Eating walnuts may help control type 2 diabetes.
Consuming walnuts improves blood pressure.
Walnuts help preserve physical function and age.
Walnuts are easy to add to your diet since they’re widely available in stores.