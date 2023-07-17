Ways To Increase Your Self-Esteem
Learn to practice self-compassion and embrace your imperfections.
Always set realistic and achievable goals to build confidence gradually.
It is imperative to surround yourself with supportive and positive people.
Try and focus on your strengths and acknowledge your accomplishments.
Challenge negative self-talk with positive affirmations.
You must engage in activities you enjoy and feel passionate about.
Take care of your physical as well as mental health.
Avoid comparing yourself to others and always value your uniqueness.
Do not be shy to seek professional help if self-esteem issues persist.