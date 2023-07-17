ways To Achieve frizz-free hAIR
Use sulphate-free shampoo to prevent hair frizz and dryness.
Apply a moisturising conditioner to keep hair hydrated and smooth.
Use a wide-toothed comb to detangle hair gently.
Avoid excessive heat styling in order to stop having frizzy hair.
Try to apply a leave-in conditioner or hair serum for added hydration.
Remember to use a microfibre towel or an old t-shirt to dry hair.
Sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase can reduce friction too which reduces hair frizz.
Avoid touching hair frequently to prevent frizz and static.
Every 2-3 months trim split ends for healthier and smoother hair.