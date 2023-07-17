How To reduce Severe body ache
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Start by applying a cold or warm compress to ease soreness.
Rest and allow your body the time to recover and heal.
Take available pain killers for temporary relief.
One must perform gentle stretches and indulge in light exercises to improve flexibility.
Try to maintain good posture to alleviate strain on muscles and joints.
Do stay hydrated to prevent dehydration-related body aches.
Keep practicing relaxation techniques to reduce stress-induced body pain.
Try to get a body massage to promote muscle relaxation and pain relief.
One must seek medical attention if severe body ache persists or worsens.