Kinds Of Food To Eat While On A KETO Diet
Include avocados in your diet for healthy fats and fibre.
Consume fatty fish like salmon and sardines for omega-3s.
I
ncorporate lean meats like chicken and turkey for protein.
Include low-carb vegetables such as spinach and broccoli.
Enjoy eggs for a versatile source of protein and fats.
Add nuts and seeds like almonds and chia seeds for healthy fats.
Include high-fat dairy products like full-fat cheese and Greek yogurt.
Incorporate healthy oils like olive oil and coconut oil.
Choose low-carb fruits like berries in moderation.