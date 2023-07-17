Kinds Of Food To Eat While On A KETO Diet

Include avocados in your diet for healthy fats and fibre.

Consume fatty fish like salmon and sardines for omega-3s.

Incorporate lean meats like chicken and turkey for protein.

Include low-carb vegetables such as spinach and broccoli.

Enjoy eggs for a versatile source of protein and fats.

Add nuts and seeds like almonds and chia seeds for healthy fats.

Include high-fat dairy products like full-fat cheese and Greek yogurt.

Incorporate healthy oils like olive oil and coconut oil.

Choose low-carb fruits like berries in moderation.