Tips And Tricks To Reduce Arm Fat
Remember to include cardio workouts to burn overall body fat.
Make sure to cut back on high-calorie and sugary foods.
Try and eat a balanced diet with more fruits and vegetables.
Stay hydrated but limit sugary beverages.
Perform triceps exercises like dips and push-ups.
Try resistance band exercises for targeted arm workouts.
You need to get enough rest for muscle recovery and growth.
Incorporate regular strength training exercises to tone arm muscles.
Be consistent and patient, since all results take time.