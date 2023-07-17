Tips To Reduce Your Level Of Insomnia
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Start by establishing a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body clock.
Try and create a calming bedtime routine to signal your body to relax.
You need to make your bedroom comfortable and conducive for sleeping.
You have to limit caffeine and stimulant intake, especially close to your bedtime.
Ensure to avoid heavy meals and alcohol before going to bed.
Try not to workout around your bedtime, could reduce your sleep time.
You need to manage stress with relaxation techniques such as meditation.
One must limit screen time and exposure to bright lights before sleep.
Seek for medical help if none of these tricks come to use.