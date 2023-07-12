Tips TO KEEP YOUR DIGESTIVE HEALTH AT ITS BEST

Eat a fibre-rich diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables

Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily.

Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt for a healthy gut.

Practice mindful eating, chewing food thoroughly for better digestion.

Limit processed and high-fat foods that can disrupt digestion.

Manage stress levels through techniques like meditation or exercise.

Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine, which can disrupt digestion.

Maintain a regular exercise routine to promote healthy digestion.

Listen to your body’s cues and avoid overeating or skipping meals.