Tips TO KEEP YOUR DIGESTIVE HEALTH AT ITS BEST
Eat a fibre-rich diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables
Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily.
Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt for a healthy gut.
Practice mindful eating, chewing food thoroughly for better digestion.
Limit processed and high-fat foods that can disrupt digestion.
Manage stress levels through techniques like meditation or exercise.
Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine, which can disrupt digestion.
Maintain a regular exercise routine to promote healthy digestion.
Listen to your body’s cues and avoid overeating or skipping meals.